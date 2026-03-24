2026 Tigers take the field on first day of spring practice under LSU head coach Lane Kiffin

BATON ROUGE — It's almost football season in Baton Rouge, and that means spring practice for the Tigers!

Tuesday is the first day of LSU's spring practice ahead of new head coach Lane Kiffin's first season in Death Valley.

"I thought our guys' energy level was high, that their excitement was there. Now we have a lot of work to do," Kiffin said after the first day of practice. "You know, I said that the first day that we got here, and now that we're into practice format. You know, things don't happen overnight. It takes a lot, a lot of work to get a program up to an elite performing program level, and so we're making some first steps, but there's a ton of work to do."

Kiffin came to LSU from Ole Miss, where he spent the last six seasons, compiling a 55-19 overall record and an 11-1 mark this season.

Since coming to Baton Rouge, Kiffin has brought in several new players to the Tigers' roster, among them No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado and No. 1 overall recruit Lamar Brown from U-High, as well as USC and Arizona State quarterbacks Husan Longstreet and Sam Leavitt.

LSU's season starts in the fall with a Sept. 5 matchup against Clemson in Tiger Stadium.

WATCH KIFFIN SPEAK AFTER PRACTICE: