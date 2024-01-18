62°
2024 Jazz Fest lineup announced - See who's performing in the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS - The lineup for Jazz Fest, one of New Orleans' biggest music festivals, has announced its 2024 lineup. 

Headliners include The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, The Killers, and Hozier. 

Jazz Fest 2024 will take place between April 25 and May 5. 

See the full lineup here:

Visit the Jazz Fest website here for more information about the upcoming festival.

