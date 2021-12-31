2021 becomes 3rd wettest year on record for Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge is set to close out the year as the third wettest year on record.

Average rainfall for one year in Baton Rouge is 61.94 inches. This year we recorded 79.87 inches, near 18 inches more than normal. 2021 wraps up as the third wettest on record behind 1989 at 88.32 inches and the record high is held by 2016 with 90.54 inches.

Seven months recorded above average rainfall totals. October, November, and December were among some of the driest months in the record books but repeated heavy rain earlier this year picked up the slack. Here’s the breakdown of all the rain statistics for Baton Rouge in 2021.

January

For January, the average amount of rainfall is 6.36 inches. This year, 3.01 inches of rain were recorded. That put Baton Rouge among the top 25 driest January months on record.

February

The average amount of precipitation is 4.42 inches in February. This year, Baton Rouge was near normal, recording 4.33 inches of precipitation. Some of the precipitation fell as freezing rain this year.

March

The average amount of rain in March is 4.46 inches. Baton Rouge was right along with average again, recording 4.85 this year.

April

April is when things started to pick up. The average rainfall is 5.08 inches. This year, 12.84 inches of rain were recorded in Baton Rouge, more than doubling the average. That makes April 2021 the 2nd wettest April on record behind 1980 that recorded 14.84 inches.

May

In May, many locations around Baton Rouge experienced flooding rains. The average amount of rain for the month is 5.23 inches. Baton Rouge recorded more than double that with 13.23 inches. There are some areas around Baton Rouge with much higher local totals. The 13.23 inches recorded at the airport makes May 2021 the 2nd wettest May on record behind 1989 that recorded 14.67 inches.

June

The average rainfall for June is 6.45 inches. 2021 was above average with 10.04 inches recorded. That makes June 2021 the 9th wettest June on record.

July

On average, July trends drier than June with normal rainfall at 5.09 inches. This year was well above the normal with Baton Rouge recording 8.92 inches of rain. That places July 2021 among the top 15 wettest July months on record.

August

The average rainfall recorded in August is 6.37 inches. In 2021, August totaled 8.48 inches. That is more than two inches above normal, placing August 2021 in the top 15 wettest on record.

September

In September, 4.42 inches of rain are recorded on average. About double was recoded this year with a total of 8.35 inches. September 2021 was also among the top 15 wettest on record.

October

The average rainfall is 4.84 inches. This year trended very dry with only 1.65 inches of rain recorded for the entire month. While this is well below average, this October was not among the top 15 driest. 2021 was the 35th driest October on record.

November

The dry trend continued in November. The average rainfall is 3.9 inches in November. 2021 recorded only 0.68 inches of rain. That makes 2021 the 7th driest November on record.

December

December has an average rainfall of 5.32 inches in Baton Rouge. Even with warm temperatures and seemingly unusual pop-up showers. December is among the top 30 driest on record with 3.49 inches.

*If there is any measurable rain in Baton Rouge before midnight, these totals will need to be adjusted. Significant rainfall is not expected.