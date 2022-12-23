22°
20 hurt in overnight crash involving bus, 18-wheeler on I-10

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, January 07 2018 Jan 7, 2018 January 07, 2018 5:31 AM January 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PORT ALLEN - A number of people were reportedly taken to multiple hospitals after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, a party bus and at least one other vehicle on I-10 East early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported sometime after 2 a.m. between Grosse Tete and Port Allen. Authorities say 20 people were taken to three different hospitals in the Baton Rouge area after the wreck.

According to DOTD, eastbound lanes of I-10 were shut down in the area of the crash until around 4:30 Sunday morning.

There is currently no word on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

