Latest Weather Blog
20 hurt in overnight crash involving bus, 18-wheeler on I-10
PORT ALLEN - A number of people were reportedly taken to multiple hospitals after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, a party bus and at least one other vehicle on I-10 East early Sunday morning.
The incident was reported sometime after 2 a.m. between Grosse Tete and Port Allen. Authorities say 20 people were taken to three different hospitals in the Baton Rouge area after the wreck.
According to DOTD, eastbound lanes of I-10 were shut down in the area of the crash until around 4:30 Sunday morning.
I-10 East is closed at mile marker 145.5 (before LA 415) due to an accident. Traffic congestion has reached one mile.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 7, 2018
All lanes are open on I-10 East at mile marker 145.5 (before LA 415). Traffic congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 7, 2018
Trending News
There is currently no word on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Spirit of Christmas - Laura McClendon
-
Fire departments preparing for more calls as temperatures drop across capital area
-
Medical tattoo artist helps breast cancer survivors feel whole after surgeries, reconstruction
-
Plumbers warn homeowners to wrap pipes ahead of Christmas freeze, or pay...
-
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation