20 hurt in overnight crash involving bus, 18-wheeler on I-10

PORT ALLEN - A number of people were reportedly taken to multiple hospitals after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, a party bus and at least one other vehicle on I-10 East early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported sometime after 2 a.m. between Grosse Tete and Port Allen. Authorities say 20 people were taken to three different hospitals in the Baton Rouge area after the wreck.

According to DOTD, eastbound lanes of I-10 were shut down in the area of the crash until around 4:30 Sunday morning.

I-10 East is closed at mile marker 145.5 (before LA 415) due to an accident. Traffic congestion has reached one mile. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 7, 2018

All lanes are open on I-10 East at mile marker 145.5 (before LA 415). Traffic congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 7, 2018

There is currently no word on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.