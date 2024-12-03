20 people displaced after devastating duplex fire Monday morning; here's how you can help

BATON ROUGE - A group of families consisting of 13 children and seven adults are now without a home after a fire tore through a duplex at the beginning of the week.

The fire happened in the early morning hours on Monday, along Tracy Avenue off of Joor Road in Baton Rouge. Bonnie Pellegram says she woke up to her room filling with smoke and alerted everyone that the building was on fire.

There were eight children and five adults on Pellegram's side of the duplex, which took the most damage. She opened up her home to her friend Amy Mejia-Orellana and her children a few months ago after their family was displaced. Now, they all are left with nowhere to go.

"It's just traumatic, you don't know where you're gonna go from here when something like this happens," Pellegram said.

Tuesday, many of the occupants of the duplex were still in pajamas from Sunday night. Some didn't even have shoes to wear.

"I barely had anything and now I don't have nothing," Pellegram said.

Mejia-Orellana, who was also living in the duplex with several children, says her family slept in a car last night because no shelter will allow their dogs to stay with them. Two of her children have rashes on their skin, possibly from the insulation falling inside of the home.

Her 17-year-old daughter is also four months pregnant with a baby girl. She said she needs to get into a stable home as soon as possible, and has enough money for rent.

"If we could just have somebody to help us, even a landlord to waive a deposit for us, but I know people are hard on money right now, it's hard," Mejia-Orellana said.

No one was hurt during the fire, but a puppy died somewhere inside the home. The fire started in the back yard but the cause is still under investigation.

If you are interested in donating, the families are in need of clothing, dog food, and baby supplies. Children's toys will also gladly be accepted since they lost their Christmas gifts in the fire.

Clothing sizes are below:

1 y/o girl- 12 mos clothing, size 4 shoe

5 y/o girl- 5/6 clothing, size 12 shoe

6 y/o boy- 6 in pants, 7 in shirts, size 13 shoe

8 y/o boy- 9 in clothing, size 1 shoe

12 y/o boy- L/XL shirt, 34/36 pants, size 9.5 or 10 shoe

14 y/o boy- size 16/18 clothing, 7.5 shoe

17 y/o boy- size 30-31 in men's pants, medium shirt, size 9 shoe

17 y/o girl (pregnant)- maternity clothing, baby supplies, size 7 shoe

18 y/o girl- medium clothing, size 8.5 shoe

Adult woman- large/XL clothing, size 8 shoe

Adult woman- 1x, size 8 shoe

Adult woman- 5XL or 6XL shirt, 30-32 pants, size 9 shoe

Adult male- Medium or large shirt, 30-32 bottoms, size 8 men's shoe

You can also donate to a GoFundMe set up for Bonnie and her son here.