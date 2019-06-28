$20,000 grant provides local elementary students with swimming lessons

BATON ROUGE - A group of more than 125 elementary school students are learning how to swim this summer with help from a large grant.

In June, ExxonMobil announced a $20,000 contribution to the YMCA at its ExxonMobil YMCA location. The students from University Preparatory Elementary School are benefiting from the grant.

Along with swimming lessons, students are also learning water safety skills.

“Safety is a key value at ExxonMobil, embedded into the culture of our organization, and we want to share that within our community," said ExxonMobil Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada. "We are funding free swimming lessons to help teach water safety as well as allow more students in North Baton Rouge to have access to educational opportunities."