2-year-old found dehydrated in BR apartment days after mother died

BATON ROUGE - A child spent days inside an apartment with his dead mother's body before both were finally discovered Friday, police said.

The body was found around 10 a.m. at an apartment building along North Boulevard near S 17th Street. Authorities confirm the 37-year-old woman was found dead in the residence along with the 2-year-old child who was still alive.

The child, who was reportedly dehydrated, was taken to a hospital.

Both were found Friday morning after a maintenance worker heard an alarm at the apartment that was not shut off.

Police said it appeared the woman had been dead for at least a couple days and that she died of natural causes.