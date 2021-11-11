2 SW Louisiana stations playing nothing but Christmas

Latest Weather Blog
LAKE CHARLES - It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas - and nothing but Christmas - on two southwest Louisiana radio stations.
KBIU-FM and KHLA-FM are playing only Christmas music until Dec. 26.
At KHLA, brand manager and on-air personality Gary Shannon tells the American Press that "all Christmas till Christmas" programming began at least 13 years ago.
Brigette Goudeau, Cumulus Media promotions director, says it's the first year for KBIU. She says it lets businesses and homes find Christmas music consistently instead of just a song or two per set.
KHLA started Wednesday and KBIU Friday.
Both say their stations will play a wide variety of songs. Shannon says Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and Johnny Mathis will be mingled with the Eagles, Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen and Michel Buble.
