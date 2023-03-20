Latest Weather Blog
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school on Monday morning and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire, officials said.
The shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break, according to police and school district officials.
One student was injured by gunfire, another was hurt by “debris from the shooting,” and both are getting medical care, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster. She could not immediately provide further information on the student’s identities or conditions.
Arlington police said the suspected shooter never entered the Lamar High School building and was arrested soon after officers arrived on the scene. They said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m. but have not released more information on the shooter.
Trending News
Foster said school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start. Officials urged parents and others to stay away from the campus while police investigate. Police said at 10:40 a.m. that they’d completed their search of the school building and students would be released to their guardians at a “reunification center” starting at noon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sources: State Police blocks ex-leader's son from getting coveted new job following...
-
Police: Drug dealer dumped Nathan Millard's body after he reportedly died from...
-
Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in...
-
New charges filed in Nathan Millard investigation
-
St. James: Glory, grace & gumbo - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield