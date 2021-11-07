53°
2 people shot at Tiger Plaza apartments Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot Sunday afternoon at the Tiger Plaza apartments.
Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting Sunday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. on Alvin Dark Avenue.
Police said one of the victims is in serious condition, and the other suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
No more information was immediately available.
