2 people shot at Tiger Plaza apartments Sunday afternoon

Sunday, November 07 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot Sunday afternoon at the Tiger Plaza apartments.

Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting Sunday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. on Alvin Dark Avenue.

Police said one of the victims is in serious condition, and the other suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No more information was immediately available.

