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2 Make a Difference: Little Star Baptist Church in Zachary doing drive-up prayers
ZACHARY — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers Little Star Baptist Church in Zachary doing drive-up prayers.
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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
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