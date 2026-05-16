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2 Make a Difference: Little Star Baptist Church in Zachary doing drive-up prayers

2 hours 38 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 9:50 PM May 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

ZACHARY — In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers Little Star Baptist Church in Zachary doing drive-up prayers.

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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

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