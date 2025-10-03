74°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: Decorated Army veteran prepares to compete in national golf tournament
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon highlights a decorated Army veteran who is participating in a national golf tournament.
Trending News
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic falls in non-district finale to Ridgeland Academy
-
Dutchtown beats St. Amant in district matchup
-
Helix Schools in Baton Rouge join Verizon program to get iPads for...
-
Denham Springs voters consider renewing PARDS property tax
-
BRPD holds fundraiser for Deputy Chief Myron Daniels as he fights cancer