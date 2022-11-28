Latest Weather Blog
2 La. oil and gas industry companies expect layoffs
BATON ROUGE - Two Louisiana companies that serve the oil and gas industry announced potential layoffs along with one a temporary closure.
Gulf Island, LLC in Houma and Carbo Ceramics in New Iberia both issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARNs) about the layoffs.
Gulf Island may have as many as 227 workers to be laid off by June 23, according to a WARN on Apr. 14.
The potential layoffs will be enacted if the company is unable to win bids on upcoming projects, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Gulf Island fabricates structures and offers other services for the offshore oil industry.
Carbo Ceramics said its New Iberia plant will temporarily close “due to market conditions and business needs.”
In addition, 61 employees will be terminated by June 17.
Carbo Ceramics provides products and services for the fracking industry.
An orientation by the LWC’s Rapid Response team and scheduled for the impacted employees to receive re-employment services for the companies.
Companies are required to file WARNs under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act if there is a full plant closure resulting in 50 or more employees losing their jobs in any 30-day period.
