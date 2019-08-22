90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 dead, 2 hurt after man fires randomly at SC bar

2 hours 1 minute 53 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 August 22, 2019 10:32 AM August 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLTX
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man angry over being kicked out of a South Carolina bar fired randomly after an argument, killing two people.
  
Richland County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cynthia Roldán said the shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. Thursday after employees at McCary's Bar and Grill in Columbia saw the man and told him he was banned from the business and to leave.
  
Roldán said the man started firing after a short argument.
  
Roldán said in a statement deputies are trying to find the shooter and an acquaintance who was with him.
  
Authorities say two other people were wounded, but did not give their conditions.
  
The names of the people killed have not been released.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days