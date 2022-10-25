2 arrested and one still at large in stolen car in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE- Two juveniles have been arrested and one suspect is still at large in a stolen vehicle in Donaldsonville.



According to Lt. Col. Bobby Webre, deputies received information that a Toyota Camry stolen from Assumption Parish was traveling into Donaldsonville on Monday night.



Deputies saw the stolen vehicle entering the city limits and attempted to stop it. The driver fled from deputies in the vehicle and crashed into a ditch on Thibaut Drive. No one was injured in the crash.



Three occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and two juveniles were apprehended. The two 16-year-old males were both charged with possession of stolen things, criminal trespass, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, curfew violation, reckless operation, stop signs and signals and driver must be licensed.



They were both booked into the Assumption Youth Detention Center.



The third unidentified suspect is still at large.



Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636)

