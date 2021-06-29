82°
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in Iberia Parish crash
NEW IBERIA - A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree Saturday.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Logan Migues of Breaux Bridge was traveling in the 8000 block of Chastant Road early Saturday afternoon.
Deputies say Migues lost control of his motorcycle in a curve and struck a tree. He was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
