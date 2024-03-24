19-year-old arrested after family member accidentally shot, killed

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old Baton Rouge man turned himself in after he accidentally shot and killed his uncle Friday night.

According to arrest records, around 8:45 p.m., officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 3500 block of Victoria Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 25-year-old Donvonte Mobley, seated in the driver's seat of a white Honda Accord suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness in the vehicle told police she and the victim were bringing 19-year-old Joseph Mobley home. Joseph was sitting in the back seat when the witness, sitting in the passenger seat, heard a loud bang as they were pulling up to Joseph's house. She then noticed Donvonte was shot and Joseph had fled the scene. The witness said there was no arguing between the two prior to the incident.

A short time later, police were contacted by Joseph Mobley, who said he wanted to turn himself in. He was contacted by authorities and taken into custody on Victoria Drive.

Joseph said as they were pulling up to his house, he pulled his pistol from his waist and it accidentally went off. He said that he was scared and ran from the scene, dropping two weapons that were later found during the investigation.

Joseph Mobley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of negligent homicide.