19 high schoolers among students who receive degrees at BRCC graduation
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College's graduation ceremonies included 19 high school students who also received associate degrees or general studies certificates.
The younger graduates are from the GEO Next Generation High School Baton Rouge. Fourteen earned full associate degrees and five earned the general studies certificate for one year of college work. The graduates make up one-quarter of GEO's senior class, up from 10 percent last year.
"I'm very thankful to be able to be even put in this position," said high schooler Riley LeBlanc. "I cannot wait to see what the future holds."
The ceremonies coincided with the end of BRCC's 25th anniversary. The college has 11,120 students.
