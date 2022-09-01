91°
Latest Weather Blog
18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
Martinez died from his injuries.
Trending News
No further information regarding the crash was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brawl between students forces lockdown at Livonia High
-
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from...
-
Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1
-
Person shot at Baton Rouge dog park; gunfire sent bystanders running
-
West side commuters plan public meeting with DOTD to voice concerns over...