18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night

Thursday, September 01 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.

Martinez died from his injuries.

No further information regarding the crash was immediately available.

