67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-year-old arrested in New Orleans for deadly BR shooting

2 weeks 2 days 12 hours ago Thursday, December 09 2021 Dec 9, 2021 December 09, 2021 3:46 PM December 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested 18-year-old Lijames Powell for the shooting death of Kentrell Payton, 27.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 30, Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Eaton Street. There they found Payton suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

Powell is charged with 2nd degree murder.

Trending News

Powell was found in New Orleans.  The US Marshals helped track him down and make the arrest, Baton Rouge Police said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days