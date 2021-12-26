67°
18-year-old arrested in New Orleans for deadly BR shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested 18-year-old Lijames Powell for the shooting death of Kentrell Payton, 27.
Around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 30, Baton Rouge Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Eaton Street. There they found Payton suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Powell is charged with 2nd degree murder.
Powell was found in New Orleans. The US Marshals helped track him down and make the arrest, Baton Rouge Police said.
