74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-wheeler hauling garbage overturns in roundabout off Walker exit

2 hours 44 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 10:29 AM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - An 18-wheeler hauling what appeared to be garbage overturned in one of the roundabouts of the I-12 Walker exit. 

The pictures of the scene were sent to WBRZ around 10:30 a.m. The truck resulted in the northbound lanes of the south roundabout being closed on Walker South. 

Trending News

The road was re-opened by 1 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days