66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18 Livingston Parish inmates earn their GEDs

2 hours 17 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, November 05 2022 Nov 5, 2022 November 05, 2022 4:05 PM November 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eighteen Livingston Parish Detention Center inmates earned their GEDs on Friday. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections partnered with the HiSET program to educate offenders and assist them in obtaining the qualification. 

Trending News

                               

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days