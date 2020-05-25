17-year-old killed in Grand Isle beach incident, other family members rescued

Grand Isle Photo: The Nature Conservancy

GRAND ISLE - A teenager died during a tragic incident in the waters of Grand Isle on Sunday, local police say.

According to KATC, on Sunday evening Grand Isle Police and firefighters rescued a 15-year-old and a 46-year-old woman from the waters. But a third family member remained missing at that time.

Chief Lane Landry said the 15-year-old was airlifted to a New Orleans area hospital and the woman was rushed to an area hospital.

About two hours later, officers and firefighters found the body of the missing 17-year-old, Landry said.

All three people were related, and the family is from Hammond, he said. Other details won't be released until next of kin has been notified, he said.

The call came in at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Landry said. They believe the three were caught in an undertow, but are still investigating.

Grand Isle Police assisted in the rescue attempt. It is believed that the three members of the family were caught in an undertow and struggled to get free.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.