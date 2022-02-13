15-year-old stole car at gunpoint, ran over driver before arrest

HARAHAN - A 15-year-old was arrested after stealing a car at gunpoint and then running over the owner Saturday.

According to WWL-TV, Harahan police officers said the juvenile jumped out of the back of an SUV with a gun along Hickory Avenue and stole a car before running over the owner.

Police said officers spotted the stolen car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away.

Officers said the 15-year-old New Orleans resident lost control of the stolen car and crashed near the corner of St. George Avenue and Jefferson Highway.

The juvenile and the car's owner were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police told WWL-TV the gun used in the carjacking was reported stolen. It is unclear what charges the juvenile will face upon release from the hospital.