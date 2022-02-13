44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

15-year-old stole car at gunpoint, ran over driver before arrest

2 hours 7 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, February 12 2022 Feb 12, 2022 February 12, 2022 10:23 PM February 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HARAHAN - A 15-year-old was arrested after stealing a car at gunpoint and then running over the owner Saturday.

According to WWL-TV, Harahan police officers said the juvenile jumped out of the back of an SUV with a gun along Hickory Avenue and stole a car before running over the owner.

Police said officers spotted the stolen car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver sped away.

Officers said the 15-year-old New Orleans resident lost control of the stolen car and crashed near the corner of St. George Avenue and Jefferson Highway.

The juvenile and the car's owner were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Trending News

Police told WWL-TV the gun used in the carjacking was reported stolen. It is unclear what charges the juvenile will face upon release from the hospital.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days