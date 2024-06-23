78°
14-year-old killed in ATV crash Saturday
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 14-year-old boy was killed in an ATV wreck in St. Francisville on Saturday afternoon.
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said the crash happened on private property off Cheerful Valley Road. The teen drove into a ditch that was hidden in tall grass and was thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff said.
Family members did CPR until first responders took the teen to a hospital, where he later died.
The sheriff said the victim's name is not being released at this time. No more information was immediately available.
