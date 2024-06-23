78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

14-year-old killed in ATV crash Saturday

4 hours 3 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, June 22 2024 Jun 22, 2024 June 22, 2024 9:42 PM June 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A 14-year-old boy was killed in an ATV wreck in St. Francisville on Saturday afternoon. 

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said the crash happened on private property off Cheerful Valley Road. The teen drove into a ditch that was hidden in tall grass and was thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff said. 

Family members did CPR until first responders took the teen to a hospital, where he later died. 

Trending News

The sheriff said the victim's name is not being released at this time. No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days