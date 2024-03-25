14-year-old accused of shooting two during fight

74°
Sunday, March 24 2024
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Winbourne Avenue on Sunday afternoon. 

Emergency officials said two people were shot around 4 p.m. — one found near Howell Park and another along Winbourne Avenue near Voss Drive. Both were taken to a hospital. 

During a press conference Monday, BRPD Chief TJ Morse said that the shooter was a 14-year-old boy who grabbed a gun during the middle of a fist fight. It is unclear if an arrest was made. 

