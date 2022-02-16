Latest Weather Blog
13 people arrested, 11 still wanted in Ascension Parish drug bust
ASCENSION PARISH - Thirteen alleged drug dealers have been arrested and deputies are still searching for 11 after a months-long narcotics investigation, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The following people have been arrested:
-Kumari London, 38, of Darrow charged with distribution of heroin, and distribution of methamphetamine
-Ron Brown, 51, of Donaldsonville is charged with distribution of cocaine
-Kendrick Garnett, 45, of Donaldsonville is charged with distribution of cocaine
-Jonathon Darville, 29, of Geismar is charged with distribution of heroin
-Jason Lewis, 44, of Geimar is charged with distribution of heroin
-Anthony Miller, 43, of Geismar is charged with distribution of cocaine
-Paul Trim, 41, of Geismar is charged with distribution of heroin
-Spendrele Davis, 28, of Gonzales is charged with distribution of heroin and two-counts of distribution of marijuana
-Gavin Delmore, 38, of Gonzales is charged with distribution of heroin
-Demetrius Prince, 45, of Gonzales is charged with two-counts of distribution of marijuana
-Alfonso Rodriguez, 27, of Gonzales is charged with attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana
-Neal Boudreaux, 49, of Prairieville is charged with distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
-Michael Templet, 42, of Prairieville is charged with possession of schedule I
Deputies are searching for the following people, who will be arrested and charged with the following:
-Chad Blythe, 51, distribution of heroin
-Vincent Paul Bourgeois, 48, distribution of methamphetamine
-Rodney Carlson, 36, distribution of methamphetamine
-Draper Joshua, 33, two counts of distribution of heroin
-Larry Guillot, 40, distribution of methamphetamine
-Cheryl Jacobs, 57, possession of CDS by fraud and possession of Sch. II (Oxycodone)
-Kandise Moore,31, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine
-Karla Peters, 33, possession of methamphetamine
-Michael Pou, 34, two counts of distribution of heroin
-Justin Roddy, 32, distribution of methamphetamine
-Earl Warren, 30, distribution of methamphetamine
Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to call (225) 621- 4636.