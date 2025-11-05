$100 thrift store find leads to search for original owners' family

BATON ROUGE — A woman spent $100 on a dresser at a local thrift store, but what she found inside turned out to be priceless.

When Michelle Morgan thrifted the dresser from Joseph’s Storehouse in Baton Rouge, she had no idea it held a piece of someone’s history until she got home.

“I was just checking the drawers after we had moved it and opened the bottom drawer and found this box in the bottom drawer,” Morgan said.

Inside the box, carefully packaged, was a robe and a nightgown with a handwritten note taped to the top.

The message read: “This gown and robe were part of my honeymoon clothes. John and I went to Ruidoso after the ceremony, Saturday, April 10, 1954.”

Morgan said she immediately realized how special the discovery was.

“I love to hear stories behind things. And so when I read it, I was like, stop everybody, look at this,” Morgan said.

Believing the keepsakes were accidentally donated, Morgan reached out to the thrift store for answers, but staff told her they don’t keep detailed inventory, only general donation records.

Now, she’s hoping someone in the community can help her find the family they belong to.

“I could tell that someone really took care in packaging it up, and wanted whoever received it to know how special it was to her,” Morgan said. “They’re priceless. It’s definitely a priceless piece.”

Morgan says she’d love to find a daughter or granddaughter of the original owner to return the treasured items.

If you have any information about who these items might have belonged to, you can contact Morgan through her Facebook page.