100 STRONG sets 90-minute meeting next week; attendees vote on which nonprofit to fund
BATON ROUGE — A newly-formed Baton Rouge group dedicated to helping local nonprofits is planning an event for this month after one last year raised more than $5,500.
The group 100 STRONG will meet Tuesday, January 21, at the Oak Lodge Conference Center at 6 p.m..
When registering at 100StrongBR.com, attendees nominate their favorite nonprofit. Three nonprofits are then selected at random to attend the meeting and make pitches related to their work. Following the vote, those attending make a $100 donation to the winning nonprofit.
The 100 STRONG group intends to meet four times a year. At its inaugural meeting in October, the winning nonprofit picked up $5,675 and the other nonprofits nominated also received money.
The 90-minute meeting includes a $49 buffet dinner and a cash bar.
