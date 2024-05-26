90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
10 motorcycle crash on I-10 WB, two lanes closed before Dalrymple

Sunday, May 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two lanes on I-10 westbound have been shut down before Dalrymple Drive after a 10-person motorcycle crash that left two people in serious condition and four total injured, according to emergency officials. 

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m.

Congestion is approaching one mile.

