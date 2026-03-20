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1 injured in shooting on Azalea Park, third separate shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in a shooting on Azalea Park Avenue on Friday night, emergency officials said.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Azalea Park Avenue off Old Hammond Highway.
Emergency officials said the victim was shot in the leg; they were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
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Two other shootings took place Friday night. Three people were injured in a shooting on Geronimo Street, while one person was injured in a shooting on Sherwood Meadows Avenue.
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