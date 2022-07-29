Latest Weather Blog
$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.
The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.
If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.
Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.
The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.
The jackpot is the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.
Trending News
Across the U.S., state lottery systems use lottery revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. With the big Mega Millions jackpot, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overdose calls, deaths on track to break another record in East Baton...
-
Months after stray bullet killed sleeping 3-year-old, family still looking for answers
-
New Roads police officer accused of sexually assaulting teen, placed on leave...
-
Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New...
-
Louisiana can enforce abortion ban while legal battle plays out in court
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West