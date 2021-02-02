38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
As local community center rolls out vaccines,...
As local community center rolls out vaccines, feds iron out virus aid details
BATON ROUGE - A number of capital area residents who are 70 years of age and older are headed to... More >>
48 minutes ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 9:12:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine reportedly 91.6% effective...
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine reportedly 91.6% effective against symptomatic COVID-19
Russia was the first nation to approve the rollout of a COVID vaccine in August of 2020, and as of... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 8:32:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
WWII museum exhibit features US soldier's Holocaust...
WWII museum exhibit features US soldier's Holocaust memories
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Visitors to the National WWII Museum will be able to ask questions of a U.S. soldier... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 8:05:50 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 7:52:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
California man arrested after livestream shows 2...
California man arrested after livestream shows 2 bodies
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police in California arrested a man suspected of two killings after someone reported seeing a livestream... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 7:27:46 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Police say toddler found gun in home,...
Police say toddler found gun in home, accidentally shot himself
BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old child was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds on Monday (Feb. 1) evening, according... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 7:08:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Man accused in Shreveport hospital knife attack...
Man accused in Shreveport hospital knife attack also suspected in NOLA machete killing
SHREVEPORT - LSU and Ochsner Health's joint facility in north Louisiana was placed on lockdown amid reports of an attack... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 6:29:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Groundhog Day Forecast
Groundhog Day Forecast
Happy Groundhog Day! UPDATE: Punxsutawney Phil DID see his shadow this morning. That means he has projected six more weeks... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 6:10:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in Weather
Faulty water heater causes house fire in...
Faulty water heater causes house fire in Highland Road neighborhood; five displaced
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 1) afternoon, a blaze consumed a home in a quiet neighborhood off Highland Road,... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 5:54:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Traffic Alert: I-10 W crash at LA-1...
Traffic Alert: I-10 W crash at LA-1 cleared, but slight congestion remains
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic systems, a Tuesday (Feb. 2) morning crash caused congestion near the Mississippi River... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 5:33:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil...
Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor pandemic stays Punxsutawney Phil from emerging from his burrow... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 5:13:00 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Resident flees home, calls 911 upon discovering...
Resident flees home, calls 911 upon discovering couch on fire
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 1) evening, a fire broke out at a home in Old South Baton Rouge.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 5:02:48 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Google shutters internal Stadia game studio
Google shutters internal Stadia game studio
NEW YORK (AP) — Google is closing the internal studio tasked with developing games for its Stadia cloud-gaming service, a... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 4:31:22 AM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Hammond apartment complex engulfed in flames Monday...
Hammond apartment complex engulfed in flames Monday night
HAMMOND - Hammond firefighters responded to an apartment fire Monday night off of Range Rd. Several apartments in the... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Monday, February 01, 2021 10:51:11 PM CST February 01, 2021 in News
Biden meets with Sen. Bill Cassidy, other...
Biden meets with Sen. Bill Cassidy, other Republicans on virus aid Monday at the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was one of ten Republican senators in the Oval Office Monday to discuss... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Monday, February 01, 2021 10:25:00 PM CST February 01, 2021 in News
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by...
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in losses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed by rats and she contacted 2 On Your Side after getting nowhere... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Monday, February 01, 2021 7:08:00 PM CST February 01, 2021 in News
Louisiana launches statewide tutoring initiative to help...
Louisiana launches statewide tutoring initiative to help students struggling amid pandemic
Louisiana education officials announced a program Monday which will provide tutoring resources for students struggling to complete their curriculum in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Monday, February 01, 2021 7:05:00 PM CST February 01, 2021 in News
Girl saved from alleged sexual abuser after...
Girl saved from alleged sexual abuser after traffic stop outside hotel
PORT ALLEN - An underage girl was rescued from a man accused of regularly using her for sex after a... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Monday, February 01, 2021 6:12:55 PM CST February 01, 2021 in News
Elected official charged after online post about...
Elected official charged after online post about killing, eating federally protected birds
PLAQUEMINE- Iberville Parish Councilman Raheem Pierce learned the hard way that not everything should be posted to social media. ... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Monday, February 01, 2021 6:00:00 PM CST February 01, 2021 in News
Sun to cause plenty of shadows through...
Sun to cause plenty of shadows through Wednesday
Your new week will begin on a quiet and chilly note. Rain will return for the end of the week... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 01 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Monday, February 01, 2021 5:46:00 PM CST February 01, 2021 in Weather
