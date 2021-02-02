38°
Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE - A number of capital area residents who are 70 years of age and older are headed to... More >>
Russia was the first nation to approve the rollout of a COVID vaccine in August of 2020, and as of... More >>
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Visitors to the National WWII Museum will be able to ask questions of a U.S. soldier... More >>
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are... More >>
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police in California arrested a man suspected of two killings after someone reported seeing a livestream... More >>
BATON ROUGE - A 3-year-old child was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds on Monday (Feb. 1) evening, according... More >>
SHREVEPORT - LSU and Ochsner Health's joint facility in north Louisiana was placed on lockdown amid reports of an attack... More >>
Happy Groundhog Day! UPDATE: Punxsutawney Phil DID see his shadow this morning. That means he has projected six more weeks... More >>
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 1) afternoon, a blaze consumed a home in a quiet neighborhood off Highland Road,... More >>
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic systems, a Tuesday (Feb. 2) morning crash caused congestion near the Mississippi River... More >>
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor pandemic stays Punxsutawney Phil from emerging from his burrow... More >>
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 1) evening, a fire broke out at a home in Old South Baton Rouge.... More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — Google is closing the internal studio tasked with developing games for its Stadia cloud-gaming service, a... More >>
HAMMOND - Hammond firefighters responded to an apartment fire Monday night off of Range Rd. Several apartments in the... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was one of ten Republican senators in the Oval Office Monday to discuss... More >>
Woman's valuables destroyed in storage unit by rodents; insurance, storage company 'not responsible' for over $70,000 in losses
BATON ROUGE - A woman's possessions were destroyed by rats and she contacted 2 On Your Side after getting nowhere... More >>
Louisiana education officials announced a program Monday which will provide tutoring resources for students struggling to complete their curriculum in... More >>
PORT ALLEN - An underage girl was rescued from a man accused of regularly using her for sex after a... More >>
PLAQUEMINE- Iberville Parish Councilman Raheem Pierce learned the hard way that not everything should be posted to social media. ... More >>
Your new week will begin on a quiet and chilly note. Rain will return for the end of the week... More >>
