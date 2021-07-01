Latest Weather Blog
Ronald Greene
Yesterday
Amid Ronald Greene cover-up, trooper urges family to call FBI; Nakamoto reveals more case notes
Posted 6:03 PM 6/30/2021 by Chris Nakamoto, Erin McWillaims and Trey Schmaltz
BATON ROUGE - The state trooper tasked with investigating the death of Ronald Greene, who died while in State Police custody in May 2019, told the man's family to contact federal authorities as the investigation hit roadblocks within the agency.
(More)...
6/10/2021
Two state troopers fired, one tied to deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Posted 11:07 AM 6/30/2021 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - One of several Louisiana state troopers implicated in the violent arrest of a Black man who died in police custody over two years ago was officially fired this week.
WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto learned Wednesday, Louisiana State Police finalized Dakota (More)
6/18/2021
Nakamoto: Emails show State Police looked at ways to limit liability after Ronald Greene's death
Posted 11:35 AM 6/30/2021 by Chris Nakamoto
BATON ROUGE - Top brass at Louisiana State Police discussed how to reduce the agency's liability as public opinion wavered in the wake of a controversial in-custody death.
Emails obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit Friday show 18 months after Ronald Greene's death, agency leaders and (More)
6/29/2021
Nakamoto exclusive: Ronald Greene investigative notes show troopers asked for colleagues to be arrested
Posted 4:41 PM 6/30/2021 by Trey Schmaltz, Chris Nakamoto & Erin McWilliams
BATON ROUGE – Rank and file state troopers wanted their colleagues charged in the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died after a bloody altercation while in State Police custody in May 2019, case notes leaked to WBRZ show.
(More)...
