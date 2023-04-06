Latest Weather Blog
LSU championship celebration
4/3/2023
Coach Mulkey thanks her team as fans welcome champion Tigers back to campus
Posted 8:37 AM 4/5/2023 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey delivered a speech in front of LSU's fans back home just a day after the Tigers won their first national title in program history.
The celebration was held 12:30 p.m. Monday at the PMAC. Mulkey spent roughly 10 minutes thanking her players, giving (More)
Yesterday
LSU women's basketball champion Alexis Morris throws first pitch at baseball game Tuesday night
Posted 9:05 AM 4/5/2023 by Nick Perlin
BATON ROUGE - The celebration for the National Champion LSU Women's Basketball team is far from over.
This time, the celebration moved from the PMAC to Alex Box Stadium as basketball star Alexis Morris was invited to throw out the first pitch.
"When I went out there just now I was (More)
4/4/2023
LSU's Mulkey talks 'timing' as national champs return home
Posted 9:07 AM 4/5/2023 by Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s national championship women’s basketball team returned to campus on Monday where thousands of fans gathered to welcome them back.
“Timing is everything in our lives,” LSU coach and Louisiana native Kim Mulkey told the cheering (More)
4/3/2023
LSU's championship win was the most watched women's basketball game in NCAA history
Posted 9:08 AM 4/5/2023 by WBRZ Staff
DALLAS - LSU's title game triumph over Iowa was the most watched women's basketball game on record, bringing in 9.9 million viewers.
ESPN announced the staggering statistics on Monday, saying viewership was up 103 percent compared to last year.(More)...
Yesterday
LSU Women's Basketball paraded through campus, ended with celebration in PMAC
Posted 9:49 PM 4/5/2023 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - LSU's post-championship celebration ended this week with a parade around campus celebrating the first basketball title in program history.
(More)...
4/3/2023
LSU's Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark
Posted 8:32 AM 4/5/2023 by Associated Press, WBRZ staff
DALLAS (AP) — LSU’s Angel Reese waved her hand in front of her face while staring down Caitlin Clark, then pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming while walking toward the Iowa star.
The gestures late in the Tigers’ 102-85 victory in the NCAA championship (More)
4/2/2023
LSU fans pack the PMAC for the National Championship
Posted 8:31 AM 4/5/2023 by Tristyn Turner
BATON ROUGE - Making history means making some noise and thousands of Tiger fans made sure they were here for the moment.
"I've been a season ticket holder since before Kim Mulkey was here, so the fact that in two years we are going to win a national championship, I don't even have words (More)
3/31/2023
'A lot can change in 2 years': Relive LSU's journey to Final Four in new hype video
Posted 8:29 AM 4/5/2023 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - The latest hype video from LSU Athletics, released just hours before the Tigers' Final Four appearance, highlights the meteoric rise of the women's basketball team under Head Coach Kim Mulkey.
The video, featuring narration from Louisiana-born rapper Lil Wayne, comes with the (More)
