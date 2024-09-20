Posted 10:14 AM 9/19/2024 by WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

This week, Kevin Belton cooks up a Tuscan chicken with some Almond Joy cookies for dessert! You can find the (More)