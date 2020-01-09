Worker says sub-contractor stiffed him thousands

66°
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man hired to build the stairs and and porches for FEMA's Manufactured Housing Units says he hasn't been paid.

Donipher Crosby says pay day was three weeks ago. His boss hasn't returned his calls so he called 2 On Your Side.

Crosby says he and his partner were promised good money for each porch they built. He says he enjoyed the work and now he wants to be paid for it.

"It wasn't bad, I love the work, love helping the people," he said.

The two drove in from Mississippi to Livingston Parish to complete this work and were able to build about two stairs a day at $300 for each one. Crosby and his partner say they're owed about $2,000 each for their work.

Crosby says the man he works for gets paid by FEMA. He drove to Louisiana Friday to file charges against the company owners in three Livingston Parish cities but was told to find a lawyer because it's a civil matter.

"He won't return my phone calls," he said.

WBRZ tried calling his boss, but the call went to voice mail and the mailbox is full. Crosby says he hopes to receive his payment and hopes this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Friday afternoon, FEMA says the Army Corps of Engineers is the contractor and Crosby was employed by a subcontractor to build the porches. WBRZ attempted to call a representative of the Corps but were unable to contact that person by the time this story was published.

Friday, December 16 2016

