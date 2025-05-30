72°
Woman arrested for allegedly setting ex-boyfriend's boat on fire
BATON ROUGE - Arson investigators arrested a woman who allegedly set her ex-boyfriend's boat on fire, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Zhanea Lee, 30, was arrested Tuesday for aggravated arson.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Lee was allegedly seen on May 16 at an apartment complex on Greenwell Springs Road setting the boat on fire before speeding away.
A witness on the scene told investigators Lee had allegedly made threats in the past to set her ex-boyfriend's boat on fire.
Lee was arrested Tuesday and booked for one count of aggravated arson.
