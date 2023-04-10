58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

What personal information does Facebook have on you?

Related Story

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Trade Commission confirmed an investigation into Facebook Monday morning, sending the company's stock shares into a plunge.

The investigation comes amid questions about Facebook's practices related to users' privacy. Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-affiliated political consulting firm, got data inappropriately, ABC News reported.

Cambridge Analytica obtained data from a researcher who paid 270,000 Facebook users to complete a psychological profile quiz but was also able to gather information on users' friends as well.

About 50 million people were impacted, ABC News reported. Facebook keeps a trove of data.

Click HERE to download what Facebook knows about you and also to learn how to delete your account or information.

News
Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook,...
Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook, get company info on yourself
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Trade Commission confirmed an investigation into Facebook Monday morning, sending the company's stock shares into a... More >>
5 years ago Monday, March 26 2018 Mar 26, 2018 Monday, March 26, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT March 26, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days