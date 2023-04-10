58°
Latest Weather Blog
What personal information does Facebook have on you?
Related Story
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Trade Commission confirmed an investigation into Facebook Monday morning, sending the company's stock shares into a plunge.
The investigation comes amid questions about Facebook's practices related to users' privacy. Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-affiliated political consulting firm, got data inappropriately, ABC News reported.
Cambridge Analytica obtained data from a researcher who paid 270,000 Facebook users to complete a psychological profile quiz but was also able to gather information on users' friends as well.
About 50 million people were impacted, ABC News reported. Facebook keeps a trove of data.
Click HERE to download what Facebook knows about you and also to learn how to delete your account or information.
News
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Trade Commission confirmed an investigation into Facebook Monday morning, sending the company's stock shares into a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person issued summons after stunt drivers take to streets; mob rushed...
-
Volunteers serve at St. Vincent De Paul's annual Easter luncheon
-
Police seeking shooter, motive after body found behind Walker restaurant
-
Business owner fed up after latest street stunt event
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
Sports Video
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters