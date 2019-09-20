74°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday 9-18 afternoon weather
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Imelda leaves at least two dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
-
Louisiana governor candidates tangle in first debate
-
Group of Livingston Parish residents stranded in Beaumont
-
Fallen officers honored at annual memorial service
-
Deputies investigating vehicle burglary in Ascension Parish
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar