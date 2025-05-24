69°
WBRZ FLASHBACK: The USS Kidd arrives in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, the U.S.S. Kidd first arrived in Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River on May 23, 1982. 

On that day 43 years ago, WBRZ reported on thousands of people lining the levee to watch the Kidd find its home on the river downtown. 

Then-Congressman Henson Moore found the Kidd in a Pennsylvania naval yard and played an instrumental role in getting the ship to Baton Rouge. 

"She's the most complete ship the Navy tells me they've ever donated," Moore said at the time.

The U.S.S. Kidd is currently undergoing maintenance in Houma.

