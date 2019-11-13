WBR schools revamp tech classes

PORT ALLEN - New programs at high schools in West Baton Rouge Parish District will help students get skilled jobs. The district is revamping its technical classes to meet skills desired by area businesses and industries.



The new classes will focus on math and science, benefiting students going to college along with those going right in to the work force.



The district is getting high-tech equipment like robotics, engineering software and 3-d printers. The school district wants students to find good jobs right where they live.



"Our mission is to produce as many productive citizens as possible," said James Jackson, principal at Port Allen High School. "When our students graduate, they can either go to college or go out into the work force with a skills we provide."



Dow Chemical is helping to pay for the new equipment.