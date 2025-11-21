70°
WATCH: Generator thieves caught on camera in Prairieville, deputies ask for help finding them
PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for two people caught on camera stealing a generator from a business in Prairieville.
APSO said the thieves took the Generac generator, worth around $7,000, from a business on Old Jefferson Highway on Oct. 17. The two people can be seen on surveillance footage pulling up to the generator in a black Nissan and a black Jeep Gladiator, both without license plates.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the theft to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636.
