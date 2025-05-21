Warmer weather means snakes are coming out! Don't worry - they're not all bad

SPRINGFIELD - While the warmer weather may bring flowers, suntans and more, it also brings out snakes. It's officially snake season in the boot but don't panic yet! They aren't all that bad.

Snakes are beneficial to Louisiana's ecosystem and provide free rodent control.

Only seven out of Louisiana's 47 snake species are venomous.

WBRZ spoke with a family-owned snake education organization, Louisiana Snake ID, that says snakes will not bite or harm humans unless they feel threatened and have no other option. They typically will just stay to themselves.

They say the best thing to do if you come across one is to just leave it alone.

Louisiana Snake ID will be visiting libraries all across the state this summer for you to meet the snakes yourself. They also provide a free snake relocation service in case you run into one of these reptiles yourself.

All you have to do is visit the family's website here.