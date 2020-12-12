Latest Weather Blog
Victim, suspect in deadly Holden shooting identified
Related Story
HOLDEN - One man is dead and another is in custody following a fatal shooting in Livingston Parish Sunday morning.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Lakeview Drive in Holden around 10:00 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Deputies identified the victim as Randy Favaron. He was shot in the upper torso, according to Sheriff Jason Ard. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies named James Smith, III as a suspect. He was charged with second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The two were reportedly involved in a verbal argument before the shooting occurred.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local artist painting Christmas themed murals, spreading holiday cheer in Capital City
-
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the US
-
Graduates struggle to find jobs after difficult semester learning online due to...
-
Arrest records say state trooper struck man 18 times, tried to hide...
-
Ochsner Health readies for Pfizer vaccine
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday