HOLDEN - One man is dead and another is in custody following a fatal shooting in Livingston Parish Sunday morning.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Lakeview Drive in Holden around 10:00 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies identified the victim as Randy Favaron. He was shot in the upper torso, according to Sheriff Jason Ard. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies named James Smith, III as a suspect. He was charged with second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. The two were reportedly involved in a verbal argument before the shooting occurred.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241.

Victim, suspect in deadly Holden shooting identified
Victim, suspect in deadly Holden shooting identified
HOLDEN - One man is dead and another is in custody following a fatal shooting in Livingston Parish Sunday morning.... More >>
3 years ago Sunday, November 12 2017

