Victim's family speaks out after Tracey Avenue murder

BATON ROUGE –Deputies said one of the people wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Tracy Avenue has turned himself in.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Karlos Ghoram was booked on armed robbery and first degree murder charges Friday.

Investigators say Ghoram is the suspected trigger man in the shooting death of 22-year-old Osval Andrades Wednesday.

Deputies arrested a 16-year-old Thursday on principal to first degree murder and armed robbery. EBRSO did not release the teen’s name because of his age.

The shooting investigation spawned a massive manhunt Wednesday evening for Ghoram and 17-year-old Lawrence Bennett. Bennett is still wanted. He is also pictured above.

Ghoram’s bond was set at $50,000.

3 years ago Saturday, December 12 2015 Dec 12, 2015 Saturday, December 12, 2015 5:12:00 PM CST December 12, 2015

