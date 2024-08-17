Two churches hold service amid COVID-19 pandemic

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge offered a drive-thru service on Sunday morning for communion.

Judy Fry took advantage of the churches innovative service.

When asked if he was concerned about contracting novel coronavirus, Fry responded, "No, I just got in my car and drove here and I'm driving back home."

Reverend Tommy Dillon is the pastor of St. Margaret's Episcopal. He says the drive-thru is way to offer communion and blessings without parishioners leaving their cars.

"We're doing things like we never done before," Dillon said.

"It's time for the church to be the church, and that's what we are trying to do. To continue to be the church, in a safe way, and to reach out to as many people as we can," Dillon said.

Many churches also offered online streaming services, where members of the congregation were not allowed inside of the building.

Healing Place was one of many locations that held online services for members, Sunday.

Amid a government warning to avoid large crowds and a mandate to limit gathers to fewer than 50 people, a church in Central held a large outdoor service Sunday.

The service drew the ire of many who saw it unfold.

The gathering was at The Life Tabernacle Church. People reported seeing several buses drop people off at the service.

Officials are limiting gatherings to fifty or fewer in an attempt to social distance and stop the spread of COVID-19.

In an attempt to comply with government regulations, congregation members were keep apart and church officials set up special seating arraignments.

"People of the world have encountered plague and wars and we get through," a church representative said. "So we always keep our faith and love one another, and maybe through this the world will be a better place.

Church leaders say the online and alternative worship services will continue as long as needed.

It seemed local police would be responsible for curtailing the church gathering, but did not respond to calls for comment Sunday.

