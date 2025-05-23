82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two arrested in Livingston Parish for murder after separate fentanyl overdoses

Related Story

LIVINGSTON - Livingston deputies arrested two people for murder after separate fentanyl overdoses.

Randolph Howard III was booked for second-degree murder after a person he sold narcotics to, William Beeson, died of an overdose, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies found narcotics that were a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and Beeson had a financial transaction with Howard.

Randall "Rilo" Johnson was arrested after he sold narcotics to Randy Foster, who died of an overdose. The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office determined he died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity, leading to Johnson being arrested for murder.

News
Two arrested in Livingston Parish for murder...
Two arrested in Livingston Parish for murder after separate fentanyl overdoses
LIVINGSTON - Livingston deputies arrested two people for murder after separate fentanyl overdoses. Randolph Howard III was booked for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 Wednesday, May 21, 2025 7:57:00 PM CDT May 21, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days