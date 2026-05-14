Tuesday evening video forecast

The soggy stretch is officially in the rearview mirror as a much drier and warmer pattern moves into the Capital Area. We will see plenty of sunshine and climbing temperatures through the weekend, with only a few small chances for a stray shower by early next week.

Patchy Fog: isolated, light patches next few mornings

Warming Up: highs in upper 80s by late week and weekend

Dry Streak: measurable rain unlikely through Saturday, possibly longer

Tonight & Tomorrow: With dry air spilling into the atmosphere from the northwest, rain chances are all but nullified. However, there is still a lot of moisture at the surface because of the saturated grounds from recent rain. With mainly clear skies and nearly calm winds, some light fog may develop. If you are commuting early Wednesday morning, don’t be surprised by a brief pocket of lower visibility. Lows will settle in the low 60s. Fog will diminish to a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Up Next: Temperatures will gradually climb later this week into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will promote warm and dry conditions on Friday and Saturday as highs climb into the upper 80s. We will also start to feel a bit more humidity by the weekend as winds shift to come off the Gulf. This return of moisture could feasibly spark a passing shower, but nothing organized or heavy like we saw the last several days. The same general pattern will continue into early next week.

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– Josh

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