Traffic conditions amid Wednesday morning's dense fog
BATON ROUGE - Residents of the capital area are waking up to another day of fog.
Baton Rouge is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m., Wednesday.
For related traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic
