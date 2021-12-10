Traffic conditions amid Wednesday morning's dense fog

BATON ROUGE - Residents of the capital area are waking up to another day of fog.

Baton Rouge is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m., Wednesday.

For related traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Tweets by ashleywbrz